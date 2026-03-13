Iran-US-Israel war LIVE: More than 30 injured by Iranian missile in northern Israel

Tel Aviv:

Israeli public broadcaster Kan News reported on Friday that 30 people were injured in a strike on a building in Israel’s northern Zarzir. Citing emergency services, Kan said two people were injured by shrapnel and others more lightly injured by broken glass. Six of those injured have been sent to hospital, including two children aged 12 and 13, according to Kan. In the meantime, the crude oil prices jumps to USD 100 per barrel and the stocks sank worldwide with no clear end in sight for Iran war. The S&P 500 fell 1.5 per cent Thursday on and returned to big swings following a couple days of relative calm. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.6 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury Department announced that it was taking steps to further ease sanctions on Russian oil as crude prices surge during the Iran war. The agency said that it was granting a license that authorises the delivery and sale of some sanctioned Russia crude oil and petroleum products for the next month.

Trump signalled earlier this week that he would take further action to ease restrictions on sanctioned oil to help make for the loss of oil flowing on the market because of the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The move follows the Trump administration granting temporary permission for India to buy Russian oil.