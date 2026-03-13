Advertisement
Iran-US-Israel war LIVE: More than 30 injured by Iranian missile in northern Israel

Updated:

The US Treasury Department announced that it was taking steps to further ease sanctions on Russian oil as crude prices surge during the Iran war. The agency said that it was granting a license that authorises the delivery and sale of some sanctioned Russia crude oil and petroleum products.

Tel Aviv:

Israeli public broadcaster Kan News reported on Friday that 30 people were injured in a strike on a building in Israel’s northern Zarzir. Citing emergency services, Kan said two people were injured by shrapnel and others more lightly injured by broken glass. Six of those injured have been sent to hospital, including two children aged 12 and 13, according to Kan. In the meantime, the crude oil prices jumps to USD 100 per barrel and the stocks sank worldwide with no clear end in sight for Iran war. The S&P 500 fell 1.5 per cent Thursday on and returned to big swings following a couple days of relative calm. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.6 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury Department announced that it was taking steps to further ease sanctions on Russian oil as crude prices surge during the Iran war. The agency said that it was granting a license that authorises the delivery and sale of some sanctioned Russia crude oil and petroleum products for the next month.

Trump signalled earlier this week that he would take further action to ease restrictions on sanctioned oil to help make for the loss of oil flowing on the market because of the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The move follows the Trump administration granting temporary permission for India to buy Russian oil.

  • 8:30 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    A French soldier was killed in an attack in Iraq

    In Iraq, a French soldier was killed in an attack targeting Irbil in the country's northern Kurdish region, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday. France earlier said six soldiers had been hurt in a drone strike in Irbil, where French troops are deployed as part of a multinational counterterrorism mission supporting Iraqi forces in their fight against Islamic State militants.

     

     

  • 8:28 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    US grants waiver to other countries to buy Russian oil amid energy crisis

    Amid rising oil prices, the Trump administration has announced a temporary authorisation to other countries to purchase Russian oil currently stranded at sea, as there were no immediate signs of an early end to the US war on Iran. The US had granted a similar waiver from sanctions to India to buy Russian oil as part of efforts to cool down oil prices that have been on the rise since the outbreak of war on February 28. "@POTUS is taking decisive steps to promote stability in global energy markets and working to keep prices low as we address the threat and instability posed by the terrorist Iranian regime," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a post on X on Thursday.

     

Top News

