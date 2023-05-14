Delhi class 12 student, who left home after exam result, found dead in drain

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Delhi: A class 12 student died by suicide by jumping in a drain after she got failed in two subjects. She had left home by leaving a suicide note and was reportedly missing since May 12, Delhi Police informed.

The girl's parents filed complaint near Aman Vihar police station. Her body was found half submerged in drain on May 14. A proceeding under section 174 has been initiated, the Delhi Police said.

The father of the girl told the police that she had been missing since 3:30 pm. "He told the police that his daughter failed in one of the subjects in class XII. Since then, she was depressed and left the home leaving a suicide note," said the police.

The police lodged the complainant and a team was formed to trace the girl. The police also started an extensive search operation.

"Also, all the other legal steps were taken without delay in order to trace her by informing the Police Control Room. Wireless Messages were flashed to all the SHOs in Delhi and all the DCPs/SSPs in India by giving the description of this missing girl," said the police official.

On Sunday, the police received a PCR call regarding the body of a girl lying in a drain. The local police staff immediately reached the spot, the body was found partly submerged in the drain.

Immediately, the body was taken out from the drain with the help of locals and shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. Later, the girl was identified as the missing girl. Her father identified the body.

The police said that after conducting the post-mortem, her body was handed over to the family members.

(With inputs from IANS)

