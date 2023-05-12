Friday, May 12, 2023
     
Chhattisgarh: Girl dies by suicide in Durg after failing Class 12th exam

Chhattisgarh news: Upasana Verma, resident of Malviyanagar, was found hanging from ceiling fan in her room, said Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Dhruv. Verma, a student of a private CBSE-affiliated school in Bhilai town, failed in three subjects and was apparently deeply upset, he said.

Durg Updated on: May 12, 2023 18:08 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Chhattisgarh: Girl dies by suicide in Durg after failing Class 12 exam.

Chhattisgarh news: A girl allegedly committed suicide after failing her Class 12 examination in Chhattisgarh's Durg city today (May 12), police said. Results of the Class 12 examination of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were declared earlier in the day.

Upasana Verma, resident of Malviyanagar, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room, said Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Dhruv. Verma, a student of a private CBSE-affiliated school in Bhilai town, failed in three subjects and was apparently deeply upset, he said.

An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is on, he added.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

(With PTI inputs) 

