Chhattisgarh: 21-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide a day before exam in Bhilai

Bhilai: A 21-year-old National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself a day before the examination in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai city, police said on Sunday. The NEET aspirant has been identified as Prabhat Kumar Singh, a native of Bemetara district.

According to the police, the incident took place at the victim's rented accommodation in the Pragati Nagar area under Newai police station limits on Saturday. Singh had been preparing for the NEET exam at a local coaching institute since September last year.

The police have not recovered the suicide note from Singh's room. However, prima facie, it seems that he may have taken the extreme step due to stress about the examination, the official said. The National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) is scheduled for Sunday (May 8).

