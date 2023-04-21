IIT-Madras second-year B. Tech student dies by suicide, 4th case in 2023

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI IIT-Madras

A second-year B. Tech student of IIT-Madras has allegedly committed suicide, making it the fourth case this year. The body has been taken for autopsy and a preliminary investigation is underway, Chennai Police said.

Earlier in March, a third-year student also died by suicide. The 20-year-old student of the electrical course, a resident of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging in his hostel room by his roommates.

In February, a post-graduate student also died by suicide on February 14. He too had been found dead in his hostel room.

