Friday, April 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Tamil Nadu
  4. IIT-Madras second-year B. Tech student dies by suicide, 4th case in 2023

IIT-Madras second-year B. Tech student dies by suicide, 4th case in 2023

This is the fourth case in 2023

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Chennai Updated on: April 21, 2023 18:12 IST
IIT-Madras
Image Source : FILE/PTI IIT-Madras

A second-year B. Tech student of IIT-Madras has allegedly committed suicide, making it the fourth case this year. The body has been taken for autopsy and a preliminary investigation is underway, Chennai Police said.

Earlier in March, a third-year student also died by suicide. The 20-year-old student of the electrical course, a resident of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging in his hostel room by his roommates.

In February, a post-graduate student also died by suicide on February 14. He too had been found dead in his hostel room.

ALSO READ | IIT-Madras student from Andhra Pradesh found hanging in hostel room, probe underway

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Tamil Nadu

Top News

Related Chennai News

Latest News