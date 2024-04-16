Vidhya Rani, NTK candidate from Krishnagiri and daughter of Veerappan, to contest Lok Sabha polls

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vidhya Rani, an NTK candidate from Krishnagiri and the daughter of Veerappan, to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

Vidhya Rani, the daughter of the infamous sandalwood smuggler Veerappan, has emerged as the Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) candidate for the Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency, marking a significant entry into the political arena. The 33-year-old lawyer and educator, Vidhya Rani, has chosen to contest elections from Krishnagiri, a region with linguistic diversity, where her father once held sway. Known for his notoriety, Veerappan’s name was synonymous with fear in parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Transition to politics

Despite her brief encounter with her father during childhood, Vidhya Rani’s decision to enter politics stems from a desire to uphold the values her father purportedly stood for. Inspired by NTK’s leader, Seeman, and his interpretation of her father’s legacy, she aims to advocate for the welfare of hilly area residents, echoing her father’s efforts for their rights.

Political agenda

Vidhya Rani’s electoral promises include advocating for a railway station in Krishnagiri, enhancing healthcare facilities, and ensuring basic amenities for residents of hilly regions. Her candidature brings attention to the enduring influence of her father and reflects a commitment to serving society.

Electoral contest

In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on April 19, Vidhya Rani will contest against notable candidates such as K Gopinath of Congress, C Narasimhan of BJP, and V Jayaprakash of AIADMK. Her entry into politics adds a unique dimension to the electoral landscape, drawing on her family’s controversial past while aiming to chart a new course for herself and her constituency.

