Theni Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tri-contest between AMMK's Dhinakaran, DMK's Selvan, AIADMK's Narayanasamy

Theni Lok Sabha Election 2024 : As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, states like Tamil Nadu are politically charged up to contest in the polls. In Tamil Nadu's Theni, the key contest is between Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam's (AMMK) TTV Dhinakaran, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) Thanga Tamil Selvan and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) VT Narayanasamy. The state has 39 Lok Sabha constituencies. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced election dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Bihar is scheduled to head to polls in all seven phases beginning April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

AMMK fields TTV Dhinakaran

Thiruthurapoondi Thiruvenkatam Vivekananda Dhinakaran popularly known as TTV Dhinakaran currently serving as the general secretary of the AMMK. He launched his own party Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) in 2018. He won the highly anticipated RK Nagar by-election in December 2017. He has also served as the Treasurer of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Party in the past.

DMK proposes Thanga Tamil Selvan as candidate

Thanga Tamil Selvan is the choice of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for the upcoming General Election. He is a member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from Andipatti constituency. He has also served as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha. He holds a Master of Arts degree from the University of Madras.

What happened in 2019 elections?

In the 2019 General Elections, AIADMK candidate Raveendranath Kumar, P won the 2019 General Election with a victory margin of 76,693 votes, securing 5,04,813 votes. Raveendranath Kumar, P defeated Elangovan, E.v.k.s. of the INC, who got 4,28,120 votes.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

