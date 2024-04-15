Munger Lok Sabha Elections 2024: JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh to contest against RJD's Anita Devi Mahto

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh v/s RJD's Anita Devi Mahto

Munger Lok Sabha Election 2024 : As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, states like Bihar are politically charged up to contest in the polls. In Bihar's Munger, the key contest is between Janta Dal United (JDU) candidate Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Anita Devi Mahto. The state has 40 Lok Sabha constituencies. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced election dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Bihar is scheduled to head to polls in all seven phases beginning April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

JDU fields Rajiv Ranjan Singh

JDU has fielded Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh from this seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He was the national party president of JDU from 2021 to 2023. He has also served as the former JD(U) Bihar unit President. Singh was nominated as a member of the Bihar Legislative Council in June 2014 after his defeat in the May 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He also represented Begusarai constituency in the 14th Lok Sabha of India. Singh holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) degree from T.N.B. College, Bhagalpur University.

What happened in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections?

In the 2019 General Elections, JD(U) candidate Rajiv Ranjan Singh won the 2019 General Election with a victory margin of 1,67,937 votes, securing 5,28,762 votes. Rajiv Ranjan Singh defeated Nilam Devi of the INC, who got 3,60,825 votes. This constituency witnessed a 54.78% voter turnout in the year 2019.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

ALSO READ | Katihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress' Tariq Anwar to lock horns with JDU's Dulal Chandra Goswami

ALSO READ | Balurghat Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's Sukanta Majumdar to contest against TMC's Biplab Mitra