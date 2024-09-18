Rail accident: Four bogies of goods train derail in Bihar, services disrupted | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Restoration operation at the accident site

Four bogies of a goods train coming from Bhilai derailed between Muzaffarpur and Samastipur in Bihar on Wednesday. This late evening incident happened near Narayanpur railway station on Muzaffarpur and Samastipur main rail line.

As soon as the information about the incident was received by the Railways authorities, the DRM of Sonpur and many other railway officials reached the spot.

The Railways staff launched a restoration operation under the supervision of the senior officials.

Dozens of trains on up and down lines on both routes have been affected due to the derailment.

Goods train derails in UP's Sonbhadra

The derailment incident in Bihar comes two days after a similar incident happened in Uttar Pradesh. The engine of a goods train derailed in Sonbhadra early on Monday, disrupting rail traffic for hours, after debris from a nearby hill fell on the tracks due to heavy rains.

No casualty was reported and rail traffic was restored after the tracks were cleared of the debris, railway officials said. Around 3 am on Monday, the goods train heading from Chunar to Chopan in the Sonbhadra district hit the debris near Brahmababa bridge and its engine got derailed, a railway official said.

Due to the derailment, a goods train was stopped at Chunar and the Jammutavi Express was diverted from Garhwa. Sonbhadra station master Ajay Babu said after the accident, officials reached the spot and got the debris removed following which traffic resumed on the track.

(Report by Anamika Gaur)