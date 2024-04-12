Katihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress' Tariq Anwar to lock horns with JDU's Dulal Chandra Goswami

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tariq Anwar (Congress) vs Dulal Chandra Goswami (JDU)

With just weeks to go for the highly anticipated general elections, the country is charged up for the most important event that will decide the fate of India's politics for the next five years. Congress has fielded Tariq Anwar against Janta Dal United's (JDU) Dulal Chandra Goswami. The state has 40 Lok Sabha constituencies. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced election dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Bihar is scheduled to head to polls in all seven phases beginning April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Congress has fielded Tariq Anwar for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He has served as the Minister of State of Agriculture and Food Processing Industries between 2012 and 2014. Anwar has been a member of the Indian Parliament for more than three decades – elected five times to the Lok Sabha, the lower house, from Katihar, and two times to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house, from Maharashtra. He quit the INC over a presidency dispute of the party in 1999 and formed the Nationalist Congress Party along with Sharad Pawar and P. A. Sangma, before resigning 19 years later, and re-joining the INC in 2018.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dulal Chandra Goswami, the JD(U) candidate from the Katihar constituency, came out on top, with a total of 559,423 votes. He was closely followed by Tariq Anwar from the INC, who managed to secure 502,220 votes. However, the competition concluded with Goswami leading by a substantial margin of 57,203 votes, leaving Anwar trailing behind.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

