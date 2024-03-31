Rajgarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress fields Digvijaya Singh against BJP's Rodmal Nagar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajgarh is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

With just weeks to go for the highly anticipated general elections, the country is charged up for the most important event that will decide the fate of India's politics for the next five years. The Congress has fielded party veteran Digvijay Singh while Rodmal Nagar is the Bhartiya Janta Party's choice for this seat. The state has 29 Lok Sabha constituencies. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced election dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to head to polls in four phases. Polling in this constituency will take place in the third phase i.e. May 7. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Congress fields Digvijay Singh

Congress has fielded party veteran Digvijay Singh from the Rajgarh constituency. Singh is a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha. He has also served as the 14th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for two terms from 1993 to 2003. Singh graduated with a degree in Bachelor's in Engineering (B.E.) in Mechanical Engineering from the Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS), Indore.

BJP chooses Rodmal Nagar as its candidate

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has fielded Rodmal Nagar. Nagar has won this seat in both 2014 and 2019 general elections. Before 2014, the Rajgarh seat was held By the Congress. He is also a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). His hometown is Khujner. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nagar won this seat with a margin of 431019 votes by defeating Mona Sustani of the Indian National Congress.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

