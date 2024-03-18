Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bhind Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP fields Sandhya Ray against Congress' Phool Singh Baraiya

Bhind Lok Sabha Election 2024 : With just weeks to go for the highly anticipated general elections, the country is charged up for the most important event that will decide the fate of India's politics for the next five years. The Congress has fielded Phool Singh Baraiya while Sandhya Ray is the Bhartiya Janta Party's choice for this seat. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced election dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to head to polls in four phases. Polling in this constituency will take place in the third phase i.e. May 7. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

BJP bats for Sandhya Ray

Incumbent leader Sandhya Ray is the BJP's choice for the Bhind constituency. She was one of the 46 first-time women MPs in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and one of the two MPs from Madhya Pradesh. Ray was born in 1974 and holds Master of Arts (MA) and Bachelor of Law (LLB) degrees from Jiwaji University and Government State Level Law College, Bhopal. She is an advocate and agriculturalist by profession.

Congress fields Phool Singh Baraiya

Congress has fielded Phool Singh Baraiya from the Bhind seat. Baraiya won the assembly election 2023 from Bhandar by defeating Ghanshyam Purnia of Bharatiya Janata Party by about 29,438 votes. Therefore, the Congress party has expressed confidence in him and made him its candidate. The grand old party had earlier fielded Devashish in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

What happened in the 2019 General Elections?

BJP candidate Sandhya Ray won the 2019 General Election with a victory margin of 1,99,885 votes, securing 5,27,694 votes. Sandhya Ray defeated Devashish of the INC, who got 3,27,809 votes. This constituency witnessed a 54.48% voter turnout in the year 2019.

How many Lok Sabha seats are there in Madhya Pradesh?

Madhya Pradesh has 29 Lok Sabha constituencies. The Bhind constituency is a political powerhouse renowned for its significant influence in Indian politics. Interestingly, this constituency is reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled castes in its first year as a stand-alone constituency, henceforth it became a general constituency.

