Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha battle: BJP fields HD Deve Gowda's son-in-law Manjunath against Congress' DK Suresh

Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency is one of 28 seats in Karnataka. The southern state will vote in the second and third phases of polling scheduled on April 26 and May 7. Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru which has four Lok Sabha constituencies — Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central and Bangalore South — all of them will undergo poll on April 26. Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency was created in 2008 following the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies in the state. In 2009 polls, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy won the seat. Later, Congres wrested the seat from JD(S) in 2013 by-poll. The seat belongs to Congress leader DK Suresh as he won thrice in 2013, 2014 and 2019. Hence, the seat is a stronghold of Congress.

Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha 2024 candidates

Aiming for the first victory in the constituency, the Bharatiya Janata Party fielded CN Manjunath to take on sitting MP DK Suresh. Manjunath is a doctor and has no direct connection with politics but, he is a son-in-law of JD(S) supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. JD(S) allied with the BJP as part of NDA in the state. The thing that goes in favour of Manjunath is he will get BJP votes as well as JD(S). However, the battle is not easy for him as Suresh has been on a winning streak since 2013.

Suresh won the constituency with a margin of 2,06,870 votes by defeating BJP candidate Ashwathnarayangowda in 2019.

The Lok Sabha seat houses Magadi, Ramanagaram, Anekal (SC), Kanakapura, Kunigal, Channapatna, Bangalore South, and Rajarajeshwarinagar assembly constituencies.

64.89% voter turnout took place in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.