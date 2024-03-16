Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll schedule, phases, seats, parties, all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Madhya Pradesh is set to witness polling in four phases beginning from April 19 for the much-awaited general elections. The Election Commission on Saturday (March 16) announced the dates for the the 18th General Elections in the country. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Here is the list of constituencies in Madhya Pradesh and the phase they will vote in:

Phase 1 : Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara

: Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara Phase 2 : Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul

: Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul Phase 3 : Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh

: Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh Phase 4: Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh is aiming to bag all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the ensuing polls after its stunning victory in the assembly elections four months ago. The BJP would be making all-out efforts to snatch the Chhindwara seat, the only constituency it lost in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, political observers said. For the Congress, regaining its old charm will be a major task in the crucial parliamentary polls.

The General Elections 2024 for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, starting from April 19. The results will be declared on June 1. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu announced the much-anticipated poll dates for the 2024 parliamentary polls. The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26.

The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.

