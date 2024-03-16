Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll schedule, phases, seats, parties, all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : The national capital will witness seven parliamentary seats heading to polls in a single phase i.e. the sixth phase on May 25. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the details regarding the 18th General Elections in the country. The poll body said that the elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19. Complete Election Coverage

Here is the list of parliamentary constituencies heading to polls in Delhi:

Chandani Chowk

North East Delhi

East Delhi

New Delhi

North West Delhi

West Delhi

South Delhi

The main contest is between the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party alliance with Congress in the national capital. The BJP is eyeing a clean sweep for the third time in a row and will bank on the Modi factor besides the party's core poll issues like construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, CAA implementation and Article 370 abrogation.

The AAP will contest four seats, namely New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi and East Delhi, while the Congress candidates will fight the polls from Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, and North West constituencies.

The General Elections 2024 for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, starting from April 19. The results will be declared on June 1. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu announced the much-anticipated poll dates for the 2024 parliamentary polls. The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26.

The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.

