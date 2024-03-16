Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll schedule, phases, seats, parties, all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections schedule

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh will go to polling for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in seven different phases starting from April 19 to June 1. The Election Commission on Saturday (March 16) announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections. The country will undergo the voting process in seven phases, like the 2019 general elections, after which the results of the mega election will be declared on June 4. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar held a press conference and laid down the details of the upcoming elections. Complete Election Coverage

Here is the list of constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and the phase they will vote in:

Phase 1:

Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit

Phase 2:

Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Guatam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura.

Phase 3:

Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla, Bareilly.

Phase 4:

Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Bahraich.

Phase 5:

Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, Gonda.

Phase 6:

Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi.

Phase 7:

Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj.

Parties in race:

The BJP-led alliance comprising Nishad Party, Apna Dal (S), and SBSP will be eyeing all 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh while Congress and Samajwadi Party, under the pact of I.N.D.I.A bloc, will contest together. Both parties have come to terms with the seat sharing formula according to which the Samajwadi Party along with other alliance partners will contest on 63 seats while Congress has been alloted 17. The BSP led by Mayawati has announced to go solo in the elections and will not tie up with any party.

UP's Amethi seat will be the one to be looked forward to as Smriti Irani has once again been fielded from the seat. It was speculated that Congress might field Rahul Gandhi, who suffered defeat the last time from the 'bastion'. It was also speculated that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may make her electoral debut in Raebareli, replacing her mother Sonia Gandhi, who recently made her way to the Parliament taking the Rajya Sabha route.

Issues prevalent in the state:

The BJP is riding on its development agenda in Uttar Pradesh along with the recently inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the party will be hoping to draw votes citing the fulfilment of its promises. On the other hand, the Opposition has been attacking the government over the unemployment and recently-implemented CAA in the country.

June 4 will clear the dust on who emerges as the victorious alliance in the state that sends the largest number of MPs to the Lok Sabha.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to be held from April 19 in seven phases | Check state-wise list

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 dates announced: Polls to be held from April 19 in 7 phases, result on June 4