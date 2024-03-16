Saturday, March 16, 2024
     
  Lok Sabha Election 2024 dates to be announced by Election Commission today | LIVE UPDATES
Lok Sabha Election 2024 dates to be announced by Election Commission today | LIVE UPDATES

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The 2024 parliamentary polls are being seen as a do or die battle for the opposition INDIA bloc.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: March 16, 2024 13:08 IST
The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls on today (Saturday). The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that. The term of the assemblies in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha is coming to an end on various dates in June. Last time the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 and held in seven phases beginning April 11. Votes were counted on May 23. Nearly 97 crore people are eligible to cast vote in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations. In the last parliamentary polls, the BJP had won 303 seats while the Congress got 52 seats. It could not muster enough numbers to claim the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. ELECTION COVERAGE

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates Schedule

  • Mar 16, 2024 12:52 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    CEC Rajiv Kumar calls today as 'important day'

  • Mar 16, 2024 12:20 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    In 2019 Lok Sabha polls dates were announced on March 10

    Last time in 2019 the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 and held in seven phases beginning April 11. Votes were counted on May 23. 

  • Mar 16, 2024 12:19 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Election Commission to announce Lok Sabha election dates today

    The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls today (Saturday). 

