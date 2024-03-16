Lok Sabha Election 2024 dates to be announced by Election Commission today | LIVE UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha elections 2024

The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls on today (Saturday). The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that. The term of the assemblies in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha is coming to an end on various dates in June. Last time the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 and held in seven phases beginning April 11. Votes were counted on May 23. Nearly 97 crore people are eligible to cast vote in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations. In the last parliamentary polls, the BJP had won 303 seats while the Congress got 52 seats. It could not muster enough numbers to claim the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. ELECTION COVERAGE