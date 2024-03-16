Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to be held from April 19 in seven phases | Check state-wise list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024 complete schedule

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission declared the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Saturday (March 16). The General Elections 2024 for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in 7 phases, starting from April 19. The results will be declared on June 4. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu announced the much-anticipated poll dates for the 2024 parliamentary polls. With this, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force. The polling will be done to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Phase 1:

Date: April 19

States/UTs: 21

Constituencies: 102

Phase 2:

Date: April 26

States/UTs: 13

Constituencies: 89

Phase 3:

Date: May 7

States/UTs: 12

Constituencies: 94

Phase 4:

Date: May 13

States/UTs: 10

Constituencies: 96

Phase 5:

Date: May 20

States/UTs: 8

Constituencies: 49

Phase 6:

Date: May 25

States/UTs: 7

Constituencies: 57

Phase 7:

Date: June 1

States/UTs: 8

Constituencies: 57

What did the Chief Election Commissioner say?

Announcing the schedule for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said,"We have a total of 96.8 crore electors. We have over 97 crore registered voters, 10.5 lakhs polling stations, 1.5 crores polling officials and security staff, 55 lakhs EVMs, 4 lakhs vehicles. There are 19.47 crore voters between the age group of 20-29 years".

"The term of the 17th Lok Sabha is due to expire on 16th June 2024. The terms of the Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are also due to expire in June 2024. Elections are due in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Sharing details, the CEC said that the ratio of women voters is higher than men voters in 12 states.

CEC on violence in elections

Emphasising that there is no place for violence in the elections, the CEC said that the ECI will take strict action against the perpetrators.

"There is no place for bloodbath and violence in the elections...From wherever we will receive the information of violence, we will take action against them..." he said.

Listing out the challenges before the ECI during the elections, Rajiv Kumar said, "We also have several challenges in front of us. I would also like to discuss these challenges, and how we are going to tackle them. We have four challenges or 4 Ms - Muscle, Money, Misinformation and MCC violations."

