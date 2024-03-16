Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll schedule, phases, seats, parties, all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The 28 seats of Karnataka will go to polls for the Lok Sabha elections in two phases on April 26 and May 7 (second and third phase). The schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at a press conference on March 16. The general elections will be held in seven phases across the country. Karnataka will vote in two phases. Complete Election Coverage

List of constituencies and the phases when they go to polls:

Phase 1:

Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bengalore South, Chikkballapur, Kolar.

Phase 2:

Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Shimoga.

Parties:

The BJP is contesting in alliance with the JDS. The saffron party will contest 25 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka while its ally JDS will contest on the rest. Congress is contesting alone in the state.

The BJP had swept the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka bagging 25 seats. An idependent back by the party also won the election.

