Kota Lok Sabha Election 2024: Om Birla eyeing hattrick, to face BJP rebel Prahlad Gunjal

Kota Lok Sabha Election 2024: In the upcoming Lok Sabha Election, Kota is gearing up for a fierce battle as incumbent MP Om Birla aims for a significant third consecutive win. However, his re-election bid is being challenged by Prahlad Gunjal, who has switched from the BJP to contest as a Congress candidate. Gunjal's past connections with the BJP, along with his close ties to Vasundhara Raje, add complexity to the electoral dynamics in Kota. As Birla and Gunjal prepare to compete, voters anticipate a captivating showdown that not only reflects party affiliations but also highlights the changing alliances and loyalties within Rajasthan's political scene.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and 2014 results

In the 2019 elections, Om Birla of the BJP secured a significant victory with a margin of 800,051 votes with a vote share of 58.52 per cent. He defeated Congress candidate Ramnarayan Meena who got 520,374 votes (26.26%) and Harish Kumar Lahri of the BSP who got 9,985 votes (0.73).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Om Birla emerged victorious over Ijyaraj Singh of the Congress and Ashok Kumar Jain of the AAP. Birla was polled 644,822 votes with a vote share of 55.83 per cent.

Kota Lok Sabha constituency

Strategically situated along the Chambal River in Rajasthan, about 240 km south of Jaipur, the state capital, the Kota Lok Sabha constituency holds a significant position as a center for education and governance. It is renowned for its coaching institutes that groom students for competitive exams, earning it recognition as an educational hub. With jurisdiction over eight Legislative Assembly seats, Kota holds considerable political and administrative importance within Rajasthan, covering areas from both Kota and Bundi districts. Over the years, the constituency has seen diverse political representation, with victories by both the BJP and the Congress. Demographically, Kota comprises substantial populations of Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes, with the Meena caste exerting notable influence on electoral outcomes. Other communities, such as Gurjars, Brahmins, and Vaishyas, also contribute to the constituency's demographic landscape.

