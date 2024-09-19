Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Houses of Mahadalits set ablaze in Nawada: Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav question silence of PM Modi, CM Nitish

In a disturbing incident, 21 houses belonging to Mahadalits were set on fire in Bihar's Nawada district on Wednesday evening. Although no injuries were reported, the police claim the arson was part of an attempt to usurp vacant government land. Ten suspects have been arrested so far, but the political fallout continues.

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi’s silence

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, called the incident “a horrifying picture of injustice against Bahujans in Bihar” and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence, accusing it of being a "seal of approval" for such conspiracies. Gandhi further alleged that anarchist elements find shelter under the BJP and its NDA allies, allowing them to suppress the marginalised.

"Burning down an entire colony of Mahadalits in Nawada and destroying the houses of more than 80 families is highlighting the horrifying picture of injustice against the Bahujans in Bihar. The cries of the Dalit families who had lost their homes and property and the terror created in the deprived society by the echo of the fierce firing were also not successful in waking up the sleeping government of Bihar," Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post on X.

"The Bihar Government and the State Police must take immediate and strict action against all the culprits of this shameful crime and provide complete justice to the victim families by rehabilitating them," the Congress leader wrote on X.

Tejashwi Yadav questions CM Nitish Kumar's response

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, an ally in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, criticised Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for not addressing the public or the media on the incident. He expressed disappointment in Nitish’s silence, further igniting the political debate around the state’s handling of the situation.

Congress leaders demand action

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge termed the incident as “proof of the jungle raj” under the NDA’s governance in Bihar, calling out Nitish Kumar's alleged indifference due to his “greed for power.” Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condemned the event, pointing out the collapse of law and order in the state, demanding strict action against those responsible and proper rehabilitation for the victims.

BSP Chief Mayawati calls for government action

BSP leader Mayawati expressed her anguish over the attack and urged the Bihar government to take immediate legal action against the perpetrators. She also demanded full financial support for the rehabilitation of the victims, stressing the need for justice and security for the marginalized communities in the state.

"The incident of burning down many houses of poor Dalits in Bihar's Nawada by the goons and ruining their lives is extremely sad and serious. The government should take strict legal action against the culprits and also provide full financial help for the rehabilitation of the victims," Mayawati wrote in a post on X.

