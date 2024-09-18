Nearly 80 houses set on fire in Bihar's Nawada, heavy police forces deployed on spot | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 70 houses set on fire in Bihar's Navada

In a shocking development, nearly 80 houses were set on fire by miscreants in a village of Bihar's Nawada on Wednesday. The arson took place under the Mufassil police station limits. The fire engulfed the entire village. After the incident, Sub-Divisional Officer Akhilesh Kumar, City DSP, along with a large number of police forces reached the site. There is a heavy deployment of police in the entire village.

Although preliminary reports suggested that around 79-80 houses were set on fire, Nawada City SDPO claimed that only 25 houses were set on fire. He said, "Around 20-25 houses were set on fire. No casualties have been there so far. Prima facie it seems to be a land issue. Officials are there at the spot and a few people have been arrested. Strict action will be taken against those who have committed such crime."

Land dispute behind fire

The miscreants set fire in Krishna Nagar Tola of Dedoor village of Mufassil police station area. Reportedly, bullets were also fired by the miscreants. According to the preliminary information, there has been a long-standing dispute between the people of the Paswan and the Manjhi community regarding non-cultivated land. Both the parties have received the government paper. The matter is sub judice.

The villagers said that they had been living on the government land for 15-20 years, but in the evening Nandu Paswan along with hundreds of his men suddenly set the village on fire. In the fire, the houses of all the villagers living on this land were burnt to ashes.

What did police say?

Meanwhile, Sadar SDO Akhilesh Kumar said that as soon as the information about the incident was received, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire. The police investigation is underway.

(Reported by: Shailesh Kumar)