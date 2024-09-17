Over 130 cartons of liquor bottles seized from 'dry' Bihar's govt office, seven arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

In a shocking incident, 135 cartons of liquor bottles were recovered from the premise of a government office in Phanda village of the Paru area in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, officials said on Tuesday. Providing details about the seizure, Inspector of Prohibition and Excise Department Shivendra Kumar said that they received a tip following which a raid was conducted.

He said, "Acting on a tip-off, officials raided the premise of a government building in Phanda village of Paru area, and seized 135 cartons of foreign-made liquor bottles on Monday night. The cartons were covered with gunny bags.” Inspector Kumar further said, "The premise was meant for activities related to the panchayat department, and the ‘mukhiya’ was in charge of the building.”

Seven people arrested

After the recovery, the police registered a case and arrested seven people, including the husband of a ‘mukhiya’ (village head) in Chintamanpur panchayat. Further investigation into the case was underway. The development is shocking as alcohol has been banned in Bihar since 2016. Bihar government on April 5, 2016, imposed a liquor ban in the entire state, However, incidents of liquor recovery are often reported in the dry state.

Four arrested with liquor in Muzaffarpur

Earlier on Saturday, based on a tip, a team of Gayghat Police Station arrested four liquor smugglers in Muzaffarpur. They were carrying 88.920 litres of liquor in their car. The arrested accused were identified as Vijay Shankar Jha, Dinesh Kumar, Garib Paswan, and Rakesh Rai. The police registered a case against them. SSP Muzaffarpur said that an FIR was registered and the investigation was underway.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Nitish Kumar greets PM Modi on birthday at sharp midnight | Check post