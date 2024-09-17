Nitish Kumar greets PM Modi on birthday at sharp midnight | Check post

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at sharp 12 am as the latter turned 74 on Tuesday (September 17). He wished the Prime Minister good health and long life. He was the first political leader in the country to have greeted him on the occasion. Several leaders across party lines took to X and wrote messages for PM Modi on Tuesday morning.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on his birthday. Wishing him good health and a long life," Nitish Kumar posted in Hindi on X.

President wishes PM Modi

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday and wished that his innovative efforts pave the way to make India a developed nation. Modi was born on September 17, 1950 in a small town in Gujarat.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. On the strength of your personality and work, you have provided extraordinary leadership and increased the prosperity and prestige of the country," the president said in a post on X in Hindi.

"I wish that your innovative efforts with the spirit of nation first pave the way to make India a developed nation. I pray to God that you live long and always remain healthy and happy," she wrote. Modi was sworn-in as Prime Minister for the third time on June 9, 2024.

Other leaders extend birthday greetings to PM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, other BJP leaders and the NDA alliance to Opposition others from across party lines wished PM Modi on the occasion of his 74th birthday. The Prime Minister's birthday is usually like any other working day, but it also signals the beginning of the "Seva Parv," a two-week festival organised annually by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This event highlights the Prime Minister's ongoing dedication to public welfare and his philosophy of service to humanity. Just like every year, the BJP is set to launch 'Seva Pakhwara' or 'Seva Parv' on Tuesday as part of PM Modi's birthday.