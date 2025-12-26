Veer Baal Diwas: PM Modi hails courage of Sahibzadas against Mughal rule Highlighting the significance of Veer Baal Diwas, Modi spoke about the Sahibzadas’ resolve to stand against the Mughal rule.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Veer Sahibzadas, praising their courage and resolve in standing firm against what he described as the cruelty of the Mughal Sultanate and in challenging religious fanaticism and terror.

Addressing the national programme marking Veer Baal Diwas, Modi said the Veer Sahibzadas confronted the Mughal empire at a very young age and overcame every circumstance in their fight against oppression.

"Today, the nation is observing Veer Bal Diwas. Today, we remember those brave Sahibzadas who are the pride of India. They represent the ultimate expression of India's indomitable courage, valour and bravery. Those brave Sahibzadas broke the limits of age and circumstance. They stood like a rock against the cruel Mughal Sultanate, shaking the very existence of religious fanaticism and terror. A nation with such a glorious past can achieve anything," the prime minister said.

On December 26, 1704, the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, were bricked alive on the orders of Wazir Khan, the Nawab of Sirhind, for refusing to convert to Islam during the reign of Emperor Aurangzeb. The two elder sons, Sahibzada Ajit Singh and Sahibzada Jujhar Singh, were martyred while fighting in the Battle of Chamkaur.

Veer Bal Diwas a day of emotion and reverence: PM Modi

"Veer Bal Diwas is a day of deep emotion and reverence. Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Sahibzada Jujhar Singh, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh, and Sahibzada Fateh Singh had to confront the most powerful authority of their time at a very young age, That battle was between the fundamental ideals of India and religious fanaticism. It was a battle of truth versus falsehood," he said.

"On one side of that battle was the Tenth Guru, Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and on the other side was the cruel rule of Aurangzeb. Our Sahibzadas were young at that time, but Aurangzeb and his cruelty were indifferent to their age," Modi added.

The prime minister said that despite Aurangzeb’s brutality, his commanders failed to break the resolve of the four Sahibzadas.

"But Aurangzeb and his military commanders had forgotten that our Guru was no ordinary man. He was the living embodiment of penance and sacrifice. The brave Sahibzadas had inherited that legacy from him, so even though the entire Mughal empire was arrayed against them, they could not shake even one of those four Sahibzadas," he said.

Modi also said that the observance of Veer Baal Diwas has created a platform to recognise courage and talent among the youth.

"Whenever December 26th comes around, I feel a sense of satisfaction knowing that we have started celebrating 'Veer Bal Diwas' (Brave Children's Day), inspired by the bravery of the Sahibzadas (sons of Guru Gobind Singh). In the last four years, this new tradition of Veer Bal Diwas has carried the inspiring stories of the Sahibzadas to the new generation. Veer Bal Diwas has also created a platform for courageous and talented young people. Every year, children who achieve remarkable feats for the country in various fields are honoured with the Prime Minister's National Children's Award," he said.

