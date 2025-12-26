Hyderabad Shocker! Man sets wife ablaze, pushes daughter into flames; arrested The victim has been identified as Triveni and the accused as Venkatesh. Venkatesh was a resident of Huzurabad in the Nalgonda district and he used to live with his wife and children in Nallakunta.

Hyderabad:

A horrific incident has been reported from Telangana's Hyderabad where a 26-year-old woman was allegedly set ablaze by her husband in front of their children, said the police. The incident took place in Hyderabad's Nallakunta area in the early hours of Wednesday (December 24).

The victim has been identified as Triveni and the accused as Venkatesh. Venkatesh was a resident of Huzurabad in the Nalgonda district and he used to live with his wife and children in Nallakunta. The couple had a love marriage and had two children -- a boy (Naresh) and a girl (Sathvika).

The accused was suspicious of Triveni having an affairs and often used to harass her, which caused frequent quarrels between them. Because of this, Triveni had returned to her parents' home, but returned after being convinced by Venkatesh, who assured her that he would change.

Police register case, arrest Venkatesh

However, on Christmas eve, the couple had a fight once again and Venkatesh poured petrol on Triveni, setting her ablaze. When their daughter tried to intervene and save her mother, Venkatesh pushed her into the fire before escaping. The couple's neighbour saw flames coming out of their house after which Triveni and Sathvika were rescued.

The two were rushed to a hospital, where Triveni was declared dead by the doctors. Sathvika, on the other hand, had sustained minor injuries and is getting treated at the hospital.

The Hyderabad Police has registered a case now under Section 103 (1) (Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and has arrested Venkatesh, who will be produced in a court soon. The police have also recorded the statement of the two children.

The incident has triggered panic among the locals in the Nallakunta area. It has also triggered a debate on the issue of domestic violence.