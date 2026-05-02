Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Trailer Out: Ayushmann, Wamiqa, Rakul Preet, Sara's film looks ho-hum | Watch

New Delhi:

Next comedy release in line is Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Ahead of its release, the filmmakers have unveiled the film's trailer. In it, Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan appear in lead roles. Initially, the film was scheduled to be released on March 4, 2026; however, the makers had subsequently postponed its release date.

Let's take a look at what is in the trailer when the film is finally set to hit the screens.

What's in the trailer?

The 2-minute, 51-second trailer features Ayushmann Khurrana in the role of a police officer. He is portrayed as being so fearless that he manages to bring a cheetah under control. Subsequently, he is seen engaging in romantic interactions with Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

Further into the trailer, it is revealed that Ayushmann Khurrana is Rakul Preet Singh's husband. However, he is also involved in affairs with other women. He finds himself in a chaotic predicament as he attempts to juggle all three relationships.

Watch the trailer here:

When will the film release?

Recently, the filmmakers announced the film's release date via a social media post. The post featured the film's poster, in which Ayushmann Khurrana is seen sitting alongside a cheetah. The caption accompanying the post read, 'The hunter has himself become the prey. Our 'Prajapati Pandey' is now caught in the trap. Get ready for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, because it is releasing in cinemas on May 15, 2026.'

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do makers

In Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi will be seen in lead roles. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz. This film is a sequel to the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film is produced by T-Series Films (Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar) and B R Studios (Renu Ravi Chopra), with Juno Chopra serving as the creative producer.

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