Raja Shivaji Movie Box Office Collection: How much Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's film earn on day 2?

New Delhi:

Based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the historical film Raja Shivaji was released in theaters on Friday, May 1, 2026, in both Marathi and Hindi languages. The film has received rave reviews from both critics and audiences, marking a spectacular opening. Let's find out here how much this Riteish Deshmukh-starrer is earning on its second day (the first Saturday), along with its occupancy rates.

Raja Shivaji's Day 1 collection

According to Sacnilk data, Raja Shivaji opened with a collection of Rs 11.35 crore on its first day of release. The Marathi version earned Rs 8 crore with an occupancy rate of 68%. Meanwhile, the Hindi version collected Rs 3.35 crore with an occupancy rate of 16%. On its opening day, Raja Shivaji even surpassed the opening-day collection of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika.

Raja Shivaji's Day 2 collection

Raja Shivaji has had a fantastic opening, and it is expected to continue its impressive run on its second day, the first Saturday, as well. Regarding the film's collection, Sacnilk data indicates that by 3:30 PM, Raja Shivaji had collected Rs 2.68 crore. Furthermore, the occupancy rate for its afternoon shows is being recorded at 20.1%.

What was the worldwide collection of Raja Shivaji?

While Raja Shivaji opened with a collection of Rs 11.35 crore in India, the film achieved an impressive haul of Rs 18 crore in overseas markets. Consequently, its worldwide earnings for the first day totaled Rs 29.35 crore.

About Raja Shivaji

Raja Shivaji, the Indian historical action-drama film, is written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh. The film is inspired by the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande serve as the film's producers, having collaborated under the banners of Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. In the film, Riteish Deshmukh portrays the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh appear in other pivotal roles.

Note:The earnings figures for Raja Shivaji on Day 2 have been sourced from Sacnilk. The final figures will only be available after 10:30 PM.

Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma praises Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji, says he looks like 'Shivaji Maharaj reincarnated'