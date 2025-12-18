Shocking Jaunpur double murder: BTech graduate kills parents over property, dumps bodies in Gomti River A BTech graduate in Jaunpur allegedly murdered his retired railway employee father and mother over a property dispute. The accused confessed to killing them with a stone grinder and dumping their bodies in the Gomti River.

Jaunpur:

A chilling double murder case from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district has sent shockwaves across the region as a BTech graduate allegedly murdered his own parents following a family dispute and greed for money and property. After committing the crime, the accused packed the bodies in sacks and dumped them into the Gomti River in an attempt to destroy evidence. As per the information, the incident occurred in the limits of Jafarabad police station. The accused has been identified as Ambesh Kumar.

What is the entire case?

The victims, Shyam Bahadur, a retired railway employee, and his wife Babita Devi, were residents of Ahmadpur village. Shyam Bahadur had retired from the railways about a year ago and lived with his wife and their only son Ambesh Kumar in a three-storey house. Ambesh, who held a BTech degree, was employed in Kolkata and appeared to be well settled. Despite appearing prosperous and stable from the outside, tensions had been brewing within the family over property and money-related issues.

Missing complaint exposes dark truth

The case came to light when the couple's daughter, Vandana Devi, filed a missing persons complaint at Jafarabad police station on December 13. She informed the police that her parents had been missing since December 8. What raised suspicion further was that Ambesh also left home claiming he was searching for his parents and then went missing from December 12. Sensing the seriousness of the matter, SP City Ayush Kumar Srivastava formed three special teams to investigate the case.

Confession leaves police stunned

On December 15, the police detained Ambesh after laying a trap and subjected him to sustained questioning. During interrogation, the accused broke down and confessed to committing the gruesome crime, leaving even seasoned police officers shocked.

Parents killed with stone grinder

Ambesh told investigators that on the night of December 8, he had a heated argument with his parents around 8 pm. In a fit of rage and blinded by greed for property, he attacked both of them repeatedly on the head using a stone grinder kept in the house, killing them on the spot. Later that night, he stuffed the bodies into sacks and disposed of them in the Gomti River under the cover of darkness.

