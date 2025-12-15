UP shocker: Man beheads live-in partner, dumps body to hide identity and returns home to marry another woman The deceased, Uma, was the mother of a 13-year-old son and was in a live-in relationship with the accused Bilal for nearly two years. The accused was arrested a day before his wedding to another woman.

Saharanpur:

A live-in relationship in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur ended in a gruesome murder, with a man allegedly beheading his partner and dumping her body in a forested area before returning home to prepare for another marriage. Haryana Police arrested the accused based on CCTV footage, and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

The victim, identified as Uma, was the mother of a 13-year-old child. She had left her husband and son and had been living in a live-in relationship with the accused, Bilal, for the past two years. Uma had married Johnny, a Saharanpur resident, in a love marriage around 15 years ago. According to her former husband, the couple separated and later divorced about one-and-a-half to two years ago, after which she began living separately.

How was the case solved?

According to the police, the victim was killed by her boyfriend, Bilal, a taxi driver, who wanted to end the relationship so he could marry another woman. On December 7, Yamunanagar Police recovered a headless, decomposed body of a woman from fields in the Pratap Nagar police station area along the Paonta Sahib highway. The body was found naked, indicating a brutal and premeditated murder. Following the discovery, Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by DSP Rajat Gulia, involving CIA units and local police officers.

Identifying the victim proved to be the biggest challenge. Police reached out to districts across Haryana and neighbouring states, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, but no missing person report matched the description.

A key lead emerged after investigators examined CCTV footage from the Hathnikund barrage. Six days later, police arrested Furqan alias Bilal, a resident of Tidoli village in Saharanpur's Nakur police station area. He later confessed to the murder.

Motive behind the crime

During police interrogation, the murder accused, Bilal, revealed that the deceased, Uma, had been living with him in a live-in relationship for the past two years. Bilal told police that his marriage to another woman had been fixed, while Uma was pressuring him to marry her and opposing his engagement. He feared that she would reveal their relationship to his family, jeopardising his impending wedding. This fear allegedly led him to plan the murder.

According to investigators, on the night of December 6, Bilal picked up Uma in a car from Saharanpur under the pretext of traveling to Himachal Pradesh. After reaching Paonta Sahib and searching for accommodation, he allegedly murdered her inside the car near Bahadurpur village. To hide her identity, he decapitated the body, removed her clothes, and dumped it near the road. Police said the body was found about 20 metres from the main Paonta Sahib road, with the head separated from the torso and only upper undergarments left on.

After committing the murder, Bilal returned to his home in Saharanpur and went ahead with preparations for his upcoming wedding, shopping as usual and behaving as if nothing had happened, the police said.

The accused has been arrested, and the police are continuing their investigation to complete forensic formalities and recover the remaining evidence linked to the crime.

(Report: Khalid Hasan)

