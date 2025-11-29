Noida horror! 25-year-old woman shot dead by boyfriend for refusing marriage proposal Noida: The victim has been identified as Sonu, who was a resident of Amroha. She was shot dead at her paying guest (PG) accommodation by 26-year-old Krishna, hailing from Bihar.

Noida:

A 25-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Noida was allegedly shot dead by her boyfriend after she reportedly refused his marriage proposal, said officials on Saturday, while adding that the incident took place on Friday evening in the Phase 2 area.

The victim has been identified as Sonu, who was a resident of Amroha. She was shot dead at her paying guest (PG) accommodation by 26-year-old Krishna, hailing from Bihar. Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the spot and the woman was taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead by the doctors.

According to police, Krishna used to work at a factory in Noida and was in a relationship with Sonu, who was currently employed as a domestic help, since long. Krishna was allegedly pressuring Sonu to marry him, who rejected his proposal. Later, Krishna shot her dead.

The police have now registered a first information report (FIR) against Krishna, who is currently absconding. Four teams have now been formed to nab the accused. A forensic team has also collected evidence from the crime scene and Sonu's body has been sent for post-mortem, a senior police official said.

"Initial inquiry revealed that Krishna went to the woman's room and shot her due to a dispute between the two," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Man kills live-in partner in Delhi

The murder in Noida comes a day after a similar incident was reported in southwest Delhi, where a 44-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her 'drunk' live-in partner. The accused was identified as 35-year-old Virendra, who got into an argument with his live-in partner on the intervening night of November 25 and 26, and allegedly pinned her to the bed and throttled her with his elbow.

He was later nabbed by the police. "Virendra, who is married and has children, had been living with the deceased for the past two years. The woman earlier owned a house in Palam, which they sold, and using that money, Virendra purchased a three-storey house in Chhawla under his own name in August," the police said, as reported by PTI.