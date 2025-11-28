Mumbai shocker: Colleague kills friend for making fun of his broken marriage A colleague killed his friend in Mumbai for taunting him about his broken marriage. The two worked together in a catering business and belonged to the same village in the Madhubani district of Bihar.

New Delhi:

In a shocking incident in Mumbai's Malad, a colleague killed his friend, who taunted him and made fun of his broken marriage. The accused, named Ganesh Mandal and the deceased Dilkhush Sah worked together in the same catering company and were close to each other.

The two friends belonged to the same village in the Madhubani district of Bihar. As reported, Dilkhush used to tease and make fun of Mandal's broken marriage and used to taunt him that his wife had "left him." The taunts did not go well with Mandal as he took the life of his colleague.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night at around 12:25 AM, both were going to their catering for their work when an argument broke out between them near the Lifeline Hospital in Malad West. The argument turned into a fight as an enraged Mandal pulled out the knife he carried for cutting vegetables and struck Dilkhush on the neck. The victim collapsed on the spot, bleeding heavily, while the accused fled.

Meanwhile, people nearby saw the injured and informed the police, who took Dilkhush to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Based on statements from the eyewitnesses and information provided by local residents, the police soon traced the accused, Ganesh Mandal, and arrested him.

An officer from Malad Police Station said that a murder case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). After being produced in court on Thursday, he was remanded to five days of police custody.