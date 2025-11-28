40 foreign nationals linked to drug supply module detained in Delhi; to be deported soon: Police Speaking at a press conference, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Surender Kumar said the raids were conducted by the Delhi Police, the Telangana Police and the NCB in a joint operation. The joint operation was launched around three months after the Telangana Police busted a drug cartel.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police said on Friday that it has arrested 10 alleged drug peddlers, including three foreign nationals, seized drugs and narcotics worth Rs 12 crore following multiple raids in the National Capital Region (NCR) in the last 24 hours. In total, the police said it has detained 40 foreign nationals, mostly Africans, who will soon be deported.

Speaking at a press conference, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Surender Kumar said the raids were conducted by the Delhi Police, the Telangana Police and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a joint operation. The joint operation, he said, was launched around three months after the Telangana Police busted a drug supply module in Hyderabad that used courier services to transport narcotics.

According to Kumar, the Telangana Police had been sharing regarding the drug cartel with the Delhi Police for the past 15 to 20 days. In the past 24 hours, the raids were conducted at 18 locations in Delhi-NCR such as Mehrauli, Sant Nagar, Munirka, Pratap Enclave and also in Greater Noida, he said, adding that of the 10 people who were arrested, seven are from Telangana.

Three cases have been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway, Kumar said. "During the investigation, it was found that the drugs were being sourced from Delhi and supplied to Telangana. Accordingly, multiple raids were carried out across Delhi-NCR, leading to the arrest of the 10 accused," Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Gangster linked to firing at Kapil Sharma's Canada restaurant arrested

During the presser on Friday, Kumar said the police have also arrested a suspected gangster who was allegedly involved in shooting at comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada on August 7. The accused, the official said, has been identified as Bandhu Man Singh, who had provided logistics to the shooters.

He was apprehended from Punjab's Ludhiana and the police have also recovered a Chinese pistol and some cartridges from his possession, Kumar said. "After a lot of effort, Crime Branch team under the leadership of DCP Sajeev Yadav conducted a raid in Ludhiana in which Bandhu Man Singh Sekhon was arrested, and a pistol was recovered from him," PTI quoted Kumar as saying.

"During interrogation, he has confessed that he provided logistic support for the August 7, 2025, firing incident on Kaps Cafe in Surrey, Canada. He has admitted to have provided the vehicle used in that incident. He was arrested in a case in Canada earlier. He was a wanted criminal in that country but absconded and fled to India," he added.