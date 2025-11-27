Caught on camera: 21-year-old's fingers chopped over minor altercation in Bhopal; 2 held According to the police, the victim had had parked his Activa on the roadside. Suddenly, a car came and hit his Active. Following this, he confronted those who were in the car, but they attacked him using a sword.

Bhopal:

A shocking incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, where a man's fingers were chopped off following an altercation between him and five others, said the police said on Thursday. The incident took place at the Khanugaon area of Bhopal on late Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Huzaifa. According to the police, he had had parked his Activa on the roadside and he was standing nearby it. Suddenly, a car came and hit his Active. Following this, Huzaifa confronted those who were in the car, but they attacked him using a sword after the altercation between them soared.

The five accused even chopped off four fingers of Huzaifa. The video of the incident has gone viral, which showed the five accused brandishing a sword and attacking the 21-year-old.

Following the incident, the police cordoned off the area and launched an operation to nab the five accused. Of them, the police have arrested two, who have been identified as Rafiq Ali and Imran alias Arbaaz. The three others are absconding, and the police are conducting raids to nab them.

A case has also been registered at the Koh-e-Fiza Police Station of Bhopal.

Bhopal cafe ransacked

The incident comes days after a cafe in Misrod area of Bhopal was ransacked by around 20 men last week. The entire incident, which had lasted for just two minutes, was caught on CCTVs. The cafe owner, identified as Saksham Giri, later registered a case and named five suspects to the police.

The police also arrested two of the suspects. "Fifteen to 20 masked men entered the cafe brandishing swords and sticks and vandalised its property. It led to chaos at the site. Although there were only a few customers at the cafe, those present ran away out of fear," the police had said, as reported by news agency PTI.