Woman's half-naked body with multiple injury marks found near railway station in Delhi The woman's body was found with her clothes torn and injuries on her face and head, lying inside dense shrubs at the backside of the railway station premises.

New Delhi:

The body of an unidentified middle-aged woman, half-naked, with multiple injury marks and deep cut wounds on her face and head, was found in shrubs near Adarsh Nagar railway station in northwest Delhi, police said. The body was found inside the shrubs near the station premises.

The caller, from the Government Railway Police (GRP) staff at the Sabzi Mandi area, informed that the woman appeared to be around 40-45 years old, lying near the tracks behind Shed No. 2 at Adarsh Nagar Railway Station with torn clothes and visible injury marks. A police team reached the spot and found the woman half-naked, with multiple injury marks and deep cut wounds on her face and head, suspected to have been inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon.

Woman suspected to be a ragpicker or vagabond

The deceased, who is yet to be identified, is believed to be between 40 and 42 years old, around 5 feet tall, and is suspected to have been a ragpicker or vagabond. "The woman, suspected to be a ragpicker or vagabond, was found with her clothes torn and injuries on her face and head," a senior police officer said.

"There was a deep cut mark, likely inflicted with a sharp weapon, on her face and head. Blood was also seen around her mouth," the officer said.

Police also recovered a suspected weapon of offence from the spot, along with a pair of women's and men's slippers. "The identity of the woman is yet to be established," the officer said, adding that efforts are on to trace her family or acquaintances.

Probe underway

The police have collected evidence from the spot and are closely examining the crime scene. CCTV footage from the area is also being analysed to trace the movements of the deceased prior to the incident.

A case of murder has been registered at the Mahendra Park police station, and teams have been constituted to crack the case, the officer added.

