Delhi crime: Woman brutally killed, man critical after shooting inside old slum area in Punjabi Bagh | Video Delhi crime: Early police findings point toward a suspected case of intimate-partner violence. Investigators believe that Neeraj, who was allegedly obsessed with Muskan, might have shot her in a fit of rage before attempting to end his own life.

New Delhi:

A shocking shooting incident unfolded in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Saturday (November 15), when police received a distress call, DD number 113A, reporting two people found injured at House number 28B, Old Slum Quarters, Paschim Puri. Upon arrival, officers discovered a gruesome scene. Inside one of the rooms, 24-year-old Muskan was found lying lifeless on a mattress, with a gunshot wound visible on her head. In another room of the same house, a man- identified as 25-year-old Neeraj- was found critically injured, apparently having sustained a gunshot wound to his chest.

Emergency responders rushed Neeraj to the hospital, where he remains under medical treatment in a critical condition. Muskan, however, was declared dead at the scene.

Police investigation and initial findings

According to Delhi Police, the location, a residence within the Old Slum Quarters, has now become the focal point of a criminal investigation. The Mobile Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) personnel were summoned to collect evidence and conduct a thorough on-site analysis.

Early investigation suggests a case of intimate violence. Preliminary findings indicate that Neeraj, reportedly infatuated with Muskan, may have shot her in an apparent act of rage before turning the gun on himself. Muskan, sources revealed, was recently divorced and had been living alone in the house. Both individuals were acquainted with each other.

Authorities have not ruled out other possibilities, and statements from neighbors and family members are being recorded to establish the exact sequence of events.

Broader crime scene developments

What lies ahead?

Police teams continue to piece together both cases- the tragic shooting in Punjabi Bagh and the ongoing probes into suspected terror links and financial records. For now, forensic evidence, witness accounts, and digital data will be key in unraveling the motives and confirming whether the Punjabi Bagh shooting was indeed a murder-suicide attempt driven by personal motives.