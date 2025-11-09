Delhi: Man shot dead in broad daylight at Nand Nagri area Delhi crime: The police have registered a case under multiple sections including murder and the Arms Act. They are intensively examining CCTV footage from the park and surrounding homes to trace the movements of the accused before and after the murder.

New Delhi:

In a shocking incident late on Saturday (November 8) at B1 Park in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area, a 25-year-old man named Sunny was fatally shot. Sunny, an e-rickshaw driver who had reportedly arrived in the area for work, was found lying with a gunshot wound at the park. The police received information about the shooting around 6:57 pm and immediately reached the scene. Despite the time being daylight, there was no witness to the crime. Sunny was declared dead at the spot, and his body was sent to GTB Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Investigation and police actions

The police have registered a case under multiple sections including murder and the Arms Act. They are intensively examining CCTV footage from the park and surrounding homes to trace the movements of the accused before and after the murder. The investigation is focusing on an old personal rivalry as the motive behind the killing, as per the victim’s family. At present, multiple police teams are actively searching for the suspects involved in the crime to ensure swift justice.

Community impact and continuing inquiry

The murder has sent shockwaves through the neighborhood, raising serious concerns about safety as the crime occurred openly during the day in a residential area surrounded by houses. The police remain engaged in evidence collection and pursuing leads rigorously, aiming to capture the culprits soon. The community is anxiously awaiting resolution as the investigation proceeds.​