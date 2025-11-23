Jharkhand: Horrific family tragedy as man kills wife and two children before suicide in Dumka Dumka Superintendent of Police Pitambar Singh Khirwar confirmed that the police team is on-site and conducting a detailed investigation. “The husband killed his wife and children and then hanged himself near the house. Investigations are being conducted from all angles,” he said.

A shocking incident has rocked Bardehi village in the Hansdiha police station area of Dumka district, where a man allegedly killed his wife and two young children before taking his own life. The tragedy occurred late Thursday night, leaving the local community in shock.

Four family members found dead

Police recovered the bodies of the deceased, identified as Virendra Kumar (32), his wife Aarti Kumari (27), their son Viraj Kumar (2), and their daughter Ruhi Kumari (4). According to authorities, the woman and children were found dead inside the house, while Virendra’s body was discovered hanging from a tree near the home, with rope marks on his neck indicating suicide.

The bodies were sent to Phulo-Jhano Medical College and Hospital, Dumka, for post-mortem examination.

Domestic dispute suspected

Preliminary investigations suggest that ongoing marital tensions may have triggered the incident. Police said Virendra had brought his wife and children back from her parental home only two days earlier. A domestic disagreement reportedly escalated, leading him to allegedly strangle his wife and children before ending his own life.

Dumka Superintendent of Police Pitambar Singh Khirwar confirmed that the police team is on-site and conducting a detailed investigation. “The husband killed his wife and children and then hanged himself near the house. Investigations are being conducted from all angles,” he said.

Village in Shock

The incident has left the village in mourning. Residents described the atmosphere as tense and grief-stricken, with many expressing shock at the sudden and tragic loss of the entire family.

The Dumka police are continuing investigations to determine the exact circumstances and motive behind this horrifying incident, as the community comes to terms with the tragedy.

