NCB–Delhi Police seize contraband worth Rs 262 crore in major crackdown; two arrested The crackdown, part of Operation Crystal Fortress, began with the arrest of Noida resident Shane Waris and led to the capture of a Nagaland woman, Esther Kinimi, who was allegedly operating a major storage point.

New Delhi:

In one of Delhi's largest methamphetamine seizures, a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Delhi Police Special Cell has unearthed a sophisticated transnational drug syndicate, leading to the recovery of 328.54 kg of meth worth Rs 262 crore and the arrest of two individuals, including a woman from Nagaland.

Noida sales manager identified as key syndicate link

The breakthrough came when investigators detained Shane Waris, 25, a resident of Noida Sector-5 and originally from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. Posing as a sales manager, Waris allegedly used fake SIM cards and encrypted apps such as WhatsApp and Zangi to communicate with foreign-based handlers.

He was detained on November 20 and later confessed to his role in distributing drug consignments. Waris also provided details about an associate, Esther Kinimi, who had delivered one of the consignments via an app-based delivery service.

Chhattarpur raid yields 328 kg of Methamphetamine

Acting on Waris’s information, NCB teams raided a flat in Chhattarpur Enclave on the night of November 20. The search led to the discovery of 328.54 kg of high-quality methamphetamine, carefully packed and stored for distribution. Kinimi, allegedly using her residence as a major storage hub, was arrested soon after.

Initial investigations suggest Waris played a crucial role in a wider synthetic drug network controlled by foreign operators. His disclosures have enabled agencies to map the syndicate’s routes, safe houses, financial channels, and local associates.

Esther Kinimi tracked to Nagaland, admits role

Following the Chhattarpur raid, NCB teams traced Esther Kinimi, 43, to Dimapur, Nagaland. She admitted to receiving instructions from a handler staying abroad and delivering drug consignments multiple times.

Kinimi, originally from Midland, Dimapur was brought to Delhi and arrested on Friday.

Operation Crystal Fortress: Months of surveillance

The action was part of Operation Crystal Fortress, a long-term effort involving surveillance, technical intercepts, and inter-agency coordination. Officials described the busted cartel as one of the most organised synthetic-drug networks seen in the capital in recent years.

Investigators have also identified the alleged kingpin—believed to be operating from abroad—who is already wanted in a previous case involving 82.5 kg of cocaine seized in Delhi last year. Efforts are underway with international agencies to secure his deportation.

Home Minister Amit Shah praises agencies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the NCB and Delhi Police for the successful operation. In a post on X, he said: "Our government is shattering drug cartels at an unprecedented pace. A breakthrough was achieved by seizing 328 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 262 crore in New Delhi and arresting two… a brilliant example of seamless multi-agency coordination to achieve PM Modi Ji’s vision for a drug-free India."

Probe continues; NCB urges public cooperation

The investigation remains active as agencies work to trace the full supply chain, including financiers, couriers, international controllers, and additional storage points.

NCB has urged citizens to report drug-related information to the MANAS National Narcotics Helpline – 1933.