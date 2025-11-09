Honour killing in UP: 15-year-old girl murdered by parents in UP's Prayagraj; accused arrested According to the police, Sarita was killed by her parents on November 5 and her parents had misled the officials during the preliminary investigation. However, her father, identified as Ramesh, confessed to the crime later.

Prayagraj:

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her parents at the Kanti village in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and her body was dumped earlier this week, said the police on Sunday. The girl has been identified as Sarita, whose body was recovered from near bushes in the village on November 6.

According to the police, Sarita was killed by her parents on November 5 and her parents had misled the officials during the preliminary investigation. However, her father, identified as Ramesh, confessed to the crime later. He told officials that his family was upset with Sarita as she was reportedly in relationship with several boys despite his objection.

The police said Sarita's mother allegedly gave some sedatives to her on the night of November 5 following which Ramesh slit her throat with a sharped object. It further said that the police had taken Sarita nearly 70 to 80 metres from their house before committing the crime.

The parents have now arrested Ramesh and his wife, and further investigation is underway. "This is a case of honour killing," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Yamuna Nagar) Vivek Yadav was quoted as saying news agency PTI. "The parents have been arrested and are being questioned."

Honour killing in Sonbhadra

A similar case of honour killing was reported in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra in September this year when a married couple, hailing from Bihar's Motipur, was murdered by the woman's family members for marrying against their wishes. According to the police, the victims were identified as Munnie Gupta (23) and Dukhan Sahu (25).

The woman's family members were unhappy with Munnie for marrying Dukhan, and had called the couple to their native place on the pretext of organising a grand wedding ceremony. However, after the couple arrived, they were killed near Hathinala, the police said.

Later, the police Munnie's brothers, Munna Kumar (22) and Rahul Kumar (28), who confessed to the crime.