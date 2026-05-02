Gujarat: Two dead, 15 injured as pilgrim bus overturns in Junagadh

New Delhi:

At least two people have lost their lives and around 15 others have been injured after a bus carrying pilgrims overturned in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, police said. Emergency teams rushed to the spot soon after the accident. The injured were quickly taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities are continuing rescue and support operations.

According to police, the bus was travelling with around 40 passengers from Bhavnagar to religious destinations like Dwarka and Somnath. The accident happened near Rahij village, close to Mangrol town, around 3 PM. Officials said the driver lost control of the vehicle when a nilgai suddenly ran across the road, forcing the bus to overturn.

Two women died on the spot, while several passengers were injured in the crash. The injured were taken to the Junagadh Civil Hospital for treatment. Authorities said some of them required urgent medical attention.

The identities of the deceased have not been confirmed yet.

Rescue efforts

Soon after the accident, local residents reached the spot and helped the victims. Emergency teams were also alerted and rushed in for rescue operations. An excavator was used to pull out passengers who were trapped inside the overturned bus.

Police and local authorities are continuing relief work and monitoring the condition of the injured.

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