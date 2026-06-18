Parimal Nathwani, BJP-backed candidate, wins Jharkhand Rajya Sabha polls in big jolt to Congress

Ranchi:

BJP-backed Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani on Thursday won the Jharkhand Rajya Sabha Elections with 28 votes. He received 30 votes in the Rajya Sabha election. However, two of those votes were declared invalid, taking his effective tally to 28 votes, exactly the number required to secure victory. MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that Nathwani secured 28 votes, while the Congress candidate managed only 20 votes, and described the result as a major setback for the Mahagathbandhan (I.N.D.I.A bloc).

“Congratulations to NDA-backed candidate Parimal Nathwani on his victory in the Rajya Sabha election from Jharkhand; he secured a total of 28 votes. The @INCIndia candidate received only 20 votes, and the Grand Alliance suffered a crushing defeat. @mpparimal, MP Nishikant Dubey said on X.

Earlier in the day, Parimal Nathwani said, "...I am very confident...I have faith in all MLAs, if given a chance to do so I will definitely serve Jharkhand." When asked if he has Congress MLAs' support, he says, "I have everyone's support."

Polling in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly started at 9 am and continued till 4 pm, while the counting of votes stated at 5 pm.

Nathwani's candidature has made the Rajya Sabha contest in the state interesting as there are now three candidates for two seats in the state. The ruling JMM and Congress, which is an ally in the ruling coalition in the state, have fielded a candidate each, reaching a seat-sharing pact. JMM candidate Baidyanath Ram and Congress candidate Pranav Jha had filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls.