Six Uddhav Sena rebel MPs write to Speaker Om Birla, eye Shinde Sena merger: Sources

Mumbai:

Amid intense rebellion in the Shiv Sena (UBT), six rebel MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction on Wednesday submitted signed letters to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, sources said. These MPs have demanded recognition as a separate faction within the Lok Sabha and have also requested separate seating arrangements in Parliament.

These MPs are likely to be in Delhi on June 22

Sources indicate that these MPs are likely to be in Delhi on June 22 to advance the process of merging with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. They could be formally inducted into or merged with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on that day.

The move from the rebel MPs comes amid growing speculation over a fresh split in the Sena (UBT), nearly four years after Eknath Shinde's rebellion reshaped Maharashtra's political landscape.

Rebel party leaders learnt to have met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

The rebel party leaders is learnt to have met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informally on Wednesday, claiming the support of six of the party's nine MPs in the Lower House, sources said.

It is learnt that a formal meeting of the rebel MPs with Birla seeking recognition as a separate group and merger with the ruling Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde could also take place soon, which could be as early as Thursday.

Shinde, who arrived in Delhi late on Tuesday, will be returning to Mumbai on Wednesday, sources said. Uddhav Thackeray loyalist and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said the party has not heard from anyone planning to switch to the ruling Sena.

A three-line whip has been issued to all Sena (UBT) MPs, directing them to attend a meeting of its parliamentary party at 11 am on Thursday. "Things will become clear after Thursday's meeting," Raut, who also met Birla along with party's Lok Sabha MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai during the day, told reporters, adding that the MPs have been directed to attend the meeting in person.

Five Sena (UBT) MPs join meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray

On Sunday, five Sena (UBT) MPs had joined a meeting called by Thackeray in Mumbai virtually, signalling a brewing trouble for the party. Sources close to Shinde said that "the Sena (UBT) has further pushed away the rebel MPs by launching a frontal attack on them". Addressing a press conference before meeting Birla, Raut lost his cool and used expletives against rebel MPs twice without naming anyone. He asked the media "not to cut or mute" that part.

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Uddhav Sena stares at second split as six Lok Sabha MPs skip parliamentary meet in Delhi