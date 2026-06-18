Watch: Akshay Kumar visits Vaishno Devi temple ahead of Welcome To The Jungle release

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar paid a visit to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra on Thursday, June 18, with videos from his pilgrimage quickly making their way across social media. The actor was seen offering prayers at the revered cave shrine under tight security arrangements.

Akshay Kumar visits Vaishno Devi temple

Several devotees and tourists gathered along the route in the hope of catching a glimpse of Akshay Kumar. Security personnel ensured that the visit remained smooth and well-managed, while allowing other pilgrims to continue their darshan without disruption.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine remains one of India's most visited religious destinations, drawing millions of devotees every year.

Did Akshay Kumar charge Rs 1.7 crore for Welcome To The Jungle?

Speculation around Akshay Kumar's remuneration for Welcome To The Jungle had been doing the rounds for days, with several reports claiming that the actor agreed to a reduced fee of around Rs 1.7-1.8 crore in exchange for a profit-sharing arrangement. However, Akshay has now rubbished those claims, insisting that the numbers being circulated are far from accurate.

Addressing the rumours at the film's trailer launch, the actor responded with a laugh and said, “To be honest, whoever told you, you said Rs 1.7 crore, right? I didn’t take that much, I didn’t get that much.”

He added, “This film, for me, was such that the most important thing was that the story of this film was written by Neeraj Vohra. I have always said in my interviews that I learned a lot in comedy from three people, Priyadarshan Ji, Rajkumar Santoshi and Neeraj Vohra. These three people came into my life and whatever comedy I understand today, I learned a lot from all three of them. Neeraj had a very big hand in this."

The actor also reflected on his decades-long friendship with producer Firoz Nadiadwala, saying they have known each other for almost 36 years. Recalling his early days in Mumbai, he added with a smile, “There is Firoz Nadiadwala, whom I have known for almost 36 years. I still remember, I used to go there to struggle. And I am still struggling.”

Welcome To The Jungle: What do we know about the release date and cast?

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali, the film boasts a massive ensemble cast.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the comedy entertainer features Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh and Urvashi Rautela in key roles.

Welcome to the Jungle is slated to release in theatres on June 26.

Also read: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon reunite after 22 years for Welcome To The Jungle: Which was their last film?