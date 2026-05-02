Rajasthan: 13 students admitted to hospital due to rashes after drinking contaminated water

New Delhi:

Thirteen students from a government school in Rajasthan’s Barmer district were hospitalised on Saturday after falling ill, allegedly due to drinking water on the school premises, officials said.

The incident took place at the Government Senior Secondary School in Meghwalon ki Basti, Sanawada, where students had assembled for an activity. During recess, several students drank water from the school tank and soon reported itching and red rashes.

Children taken to hospital for treatment

The children were initially taken to a local hospital in Sanawada. However, as their condition did not improve, they were shifted to the district hospital at Barmer Medical College. Additional District Collector Rajendra Singh said the children showed allergy-like symptoms and are currently under medical supervision. “A team of doctors is closely monitoring them. All the children are out of danger, and the exact cause of the illness is being investigated,” he said.

Congress MLA holds public hearing over drinking water issues

In a separate development, Congress leader and Adarsh Nagar MLA Rafiq Khan visited the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) office in Transport Nagar, Jaipur, where he conducted a public hearing on drinking water issues affecting his constituency. Khan arrived carrying a bottle of allegedly contaminated tap water and challenged officials to either ensure a clean and safe supply for residents or be willing to consume the same water themselves.

He was accompanied by residents facing problems such as water shortages, irregular supply, and the distribution of unclean water. People from areas including Dev Vihar, Vinayak Enclave, Govardhanpuri, and Idgah along Agra Road voiced their concerns during the hearing. The MLA also raised a complaint from a colony on Agra Road, where an insufficient water supply has reportedly led some individuals to cut pipelines, disrupting access for others. He urged officials to take immediate steps to repair the pipelines and ensure a consistent water supply to all households.

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