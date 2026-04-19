Gujarat: Tensions grip Dhandhuka after brawl over bike accident leads to murder; 2 arrested | VIDEO

Ahmedabad :

Tensions gripped Gujarat's Ahmedabad district on Saturday after a 30-year-old person was killed over an argument following an accident involving two motorcycles of people belonging to different communities following which several shops were set fire, said the police. The incident happened in Ahmedabad's Dhandhuka in the afternoon and the victim was identified as Dharmesh Gamara.

According to the police, Gamara's motorcycle collided with another bike, which led to an argument between him and the other person. The argument escalated after which the other person brought went to Gamara's house with members of his community. As the argument continued between them, Gamara was stabbed by one, identified as Rizwan, in the leg. He later died due to excessive blood loss.

"In Dandhuka town, two people were involved in a bike accident. One of them was a youth from the Muslim community, and the other was from the Bharwad community. They had a fight, and after the youth from the Muslim community dropped his wife, four to five boys from the Bharwad community attacked him," Ahmedabad Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Om Prakash Jat told news agency ANI.

The incident sparked tensions between the two communities, with several people clashing with each other and setting several shops on fire. Videos have also gone viral on social media showing black smoke rising from small shops that were set on fire by the mob.

However, the police quickly intervened and multiple teams were sent to the spot to bring the situation under control. The police said the two accused, Samir and Rizwan, have been arrested, while at least 15 to 20 people were detained in connection with the violence. Officials are also conducting house-to-house combing and patrolling to identify those involved in the arson.

"The police arrested both the accused, Sameer and Rizwan, and detained fifteen to twenty individuals who had engaged in arson. The situation is now peaceful, with police deployed throughout the town. The police will also conduct extensive combing operations and take action against anyone found guilty of illegal activity," Jat said.

"A large number of people gathered in support of the youth who died in the incident. Some anti-social elements burned eight to ten shops, and we will take strict action against them. Additionally, the strongest possible action will be taken against those accused of murder," Jat added.