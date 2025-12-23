UP woman kills husband with lover's help; wood grinder used to dismember body UP police recovered unidentified human remains from a drain near the Eidgah area. The condition of the body made identification difficult, prompting senior officers to order a detailed forensic examination.

What began as a simple missing person complaint in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district slowly unfolded into a carefully planned crime that has shook the state. Ruby, a resident of Mohalla Chunni in the Chandousi area, approached the police on November 18, stating that her husband Rahul (38) had not returned home.

At the time, the case appeared routine, and police began standard tracking procedures to locate the missing man.

Nearly a month later, on December 15, the investigation took a major turn when police recovered unidentified human remains from a drain near the Eidgah area. The condition of the body made identification difficult, prompting senior officers to order a detailed forensic examination.

Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi said the remains were sent for post-mortem and DNA sampling, while forensic teams carefully examined the scene to gather clues.

During the investigation, police reviewed missing person complaints from nearby areas and conducted technical analysis. Officials found that Rahul’s mobile phone had remained switched off since the day he was reported missing.

Another crucial detail emerged when investigators noticed the name “Rahul” written on the body, strengthening the possibility that the remains could belong to the missing man. As the probe progressed, police began questioning people close to Rahul. Their focus soon shifted to Ruby. During sustained questioning, she allegedly revealed details that helped police piece together the sequence of events. According to police, Ruby and her alleged partner, Gaurav, were taken into custody.

Ruby admits of crime

Police stated that the accused admitted to planning the act together after Rahul reportedly discovered their relationship. Investigators said the incident took place at home, after which steps were taken to conceal the crime. Authorities have recovered tools believed to have been used in the case, including a grinder and iron implements, based on information provided during questioning.

To ensure accuracy, DNA samples of the recovered remains have been preserved. These will be matched with samples from Rahul’s children to conclusively confirm his identity. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is ongoing.