NIA recovers massive haul of arms, cash and digital devices in CPI-Magadh revival case

Extensive searches by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the CPI (Maoist) Magadh Zone revival case on Thursday led to a massive haul of arms, cash and incriminating digital devices and documents from Bihar.

A total of five locations were searched in Gaya and Kaimur districts of the state as part of the operation, aimed at foiling the CPI (Maoist) conspiracy to revive and strengthen the banned outfit in Magadh Zone. The searches covered the houses and office premises of three suspects in the conspiracy case, with NIA investigations finding the trio involved in providing funds and logistics support to leaders of CPI (Maoist) to revive their Naxal activities in the Magadh region.

The seizures included ten weapons of different bores, Rs. 4.03 crore in cash, incriminating documents along with various digital devices.

The case originated from the arrest of two cadres of CPI (Maoist) from Goh police station area of district Aurangabad on 7th August 2023. The accused, Rohit Rai and Pramod Yadav, were found in possession of arms and ammunition, as well as booklets pertaining to the CPI (Maoist) Magadh Zonal Sangathnic Committee.

NIA, which took over the probe on September 26, 2023, registered a case against 20 accused persons. The agency, which chargesheeted Rohit and Pramod in February this year, found that the duo, along with their associates were making attempts to revive the dying movement of CPI (Maoists) in the region and promote its violent anti-national activities.

A total of six accused have so far been arrested in the case. NIA had in March 2024 also filed a supplementary chargesheet against accused Anil Yadav @Ankush and CPI (Maoist) Polit Bureau Member Parmod Mishra. In its second supplementary chargesheet in July, NIA had named another accused, Anil Yadav alias Chota Sandep

Further investigations in the case are ongoing.