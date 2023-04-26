Rajasthan: 19-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in hostel room in Kota; probe launched

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rajasthan: 19-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide

Kota: A 19-year-old student preparing for the NEET exam allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room in the Talwandi area in the Kota district of Rajasthan, said police on Wednesday (April 26). The identified as Rashi Jain was a resident of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh. She was in Kota for over a year and was preparing for the national eligibility cum entrance test. She was due to take the exam on May 7.

According to Assistant Circle Inspector at Jawahar Nagar Police Station Vasudev, the deceased was last spotted outside her hostel room on Monday evening. “When she did not come out of the room till late Tuesday morning, the hostel warden informed the police, which reached the spot and broke open her room. The girl was found hanging from the ceiling fan,” he said.

‘No suicide note recovered’

However, no suicide note was recovered from her room. Meanwhile, police recovered several packets of medicines on Rashi’s table. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amar Singh said, “Prima facie it seems the girl was upset over not being able to devote herself fully to studies due to an illness.” Police handed over the body to the deceased’s family members on Wednesday after the postmortem. The Police also lodged a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of Cr.P.C. for investigation.

Several other suicide incidents in Kota by students

Notably, this was not the first incident of suicide in Kota by a student this year, There have been a series of suicide cases by students who are availing coaching for preparation of medical and engineering exams. Earlier on February 24, a 17-year-old boy, a resident of Badaun in UP, committed suicide by hanging himself. Abhishek was living in Kota for two years and was preparing for the NEET.

On February 8, a girl student committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of a multistorey building in the Landmark City area of Kunhadi police station area. Similarly, on January 29, a coaching student attempted suicide in the Vigyan Nagar area. The student jumped down from the fourth-floor balcony of the hostel.

On January 19, a student attempted suicide in the Jawahar Nagar police station area. The student set himself ablaze by pouring inflammable material on himself. He was saved by the locals who rushed him to a hospital. Meanwhile, Ali Raja, a resident of UP, committed suicide on January 14. He was preparing for JEE.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: IIT-Madras second-year B. Tech student dies by suicide, 4th case in 2023

Also Read: Shocking! Man commits suicide by bursting firecracker in his mouth in Madhya Pradesh

Latest India News