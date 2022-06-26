Big blow for AAP as SAD (A) candidate wins Sangrur LS seat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiromani Akali Dal leader Simranjeet Singh Mann.

Punjab (Sangrur) Lok Sabha By-Election Result: Aam Aadmi Party witnessed a major setback in Punjab, where the party came into power just three months ago. SAD (Amritsar)'s Simranjit Singh Mann on Sunday won the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat after defeating his nearest rival, AAP's Gurmail Singh, by a margin of 5,822 votes.

Sangrur constituency is once a stronghold of AAP. Now, it will be represented by the SAD(A) candidate after two decades.

Mann, 77, who unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls in February, won the parliamentary elections from Sangrur in 1999.

Mann polled 2,53,154 votes, while Gurmail Singh secured 2,47,332 votes, as per the data available. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state earlier conceded defeat in the seat and congratulated Mann.

Addressing the media, AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said, "We respect the mandate of the people of Sangrur seat. We also congratulate Simranjit Singh Mann on his victory."

The bypoll is the first major electoral battle after the AAP's resounding victory in the state Assembly polls.

Once Bhagwant Mann's seat

Bhagwant Mann had won his first election as Sangrur MP in 2014 with a record margin of over 2.10 lakh votes defeating SAD candidate Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

In 2019 Bhagwant Mann was the lone AAP MP in Parliament and he had defeated the then Congress candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon by more than 1.1 lakh votes.

Responding to Mann's victory, SAD President Sukhbir Badal tweeted, "We bow before the mandate of the people in true democratic spirit."

In the 2022 Assembly elections, AAP recorded a thumping win by claiming 92 of the Assembly's 117 seats. The ruling Congress won 18, down from 77 in 2017.

All nine Vidhan Sabha constituencies coming under the Sangrur parliamentary seat were won by the AAP MLAs with a record mandate.

